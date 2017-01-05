UPDATE: Police ID 2 men killed in midtown shooting - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Police ID 2 men killed in midtown shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are investigating a double homicide in midtown early Thursday morning, Jan. 5. 

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Montecito Street just after midnight.

Police say three men were shot, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as 20-year-old Eugenio Pesqueira and 21-year-old Jose Pichardo.

The third man, who was visiting a friend at the house, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He has been stabilized in critical condition, according to police.

Dugan said TPD received several calls reporting shots fired in the area. 

Dugan confirmed the incident is gang-related, and said it appears this was a planned home invasion. 

Detectives believe Pesqueira and Pichardo went to the home to commit a home-invasion style robbery. Both were armed with firearms.

According to a TPD news release, they pointed their guns at residents and their visitors, who were outside. One of the people at the house also pulled out a firearm and gunfire was exchanged.

Teresa Horky, who lives across the street, was surprised by the shootings.

"We didn't think too much of it. For our New Year's Eve there was gunshots," Horky said. "And then we started hearing the ambulances, and seeing the cops. And we thought, 'Oh gosh, something did happen.'

"Not a pretty neighborhood but we've never had any problems. Yeah, I was really surprised." 

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • 1 person killed, 1 wounded in shooting at motorcycle club fish fry

    1 person killed, 1 wounded in shooting at motorcycle club fish fry

    Friday, April 7 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-04-07 12:20:19 GMT
    Saturday, April 8 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-04-08 04:56:23 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.

    One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.

  • Search is on for suspect who used stolen debit card

    Search is on for suspect who used stolen debit card

    Friday, April 7 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-04-07 22:25:18 GMT
    Suspect in stolen debit card case (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Suspect in stolen debit card case (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build.  He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.  

    The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build.  He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.  

  • Arpaio lawyer who cited ethical concerns quits contempt case

    Arpaio lawyer who cited ethical concerns quits contempt case

    Friday, April 7 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-04-07 19:18:03 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-04-07 20:34:20 GMT
    Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (left) and attorney A. Melvin McDonald (3TV/CBS 5)Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (left) and attorney A. Melvin McDonald (3TV/CBS 5)

    The lead attorney defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for his acknowledged defiance of a 2011 court order was allowed to bow out of the case less than three weeks before trial is scheduled to begin. 

    The lead attorney defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for his acknowledged defiance of a 2011 court order was allowed to bow out of the case less than three weeks before trial is scheduled to begin. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly