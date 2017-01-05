UPDATE: Police ID 2 men killed in midtown shooting

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

Tucson police are investigating a double homicide in midtown early Thursday morning, Jan. 5.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Montecito Street just after midnight.

Police say three men were shot, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as 20-year-old Eugenio Pesqueira and 21-year-old Jose Pichardo.

The third man, who was visiting a friend at the house, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He has been stabilized in critical condition, according to police.

Dugan said TPD received several calls reporting shots fired in the area.

Dugan confirmed the incident is gang-related, and said it appears this was a planned home invasion.

Detectives believe Pesqueira and Pichardo went to the home to commit a home-invasion style robbery. Both were armed with firearms.

According to a TPD news release, they pointed their guns at residents and their visitors, who were outside. One of the people at the house also pulled out a firearm and gunfire was exchanged.

Teresa Horky, who lives across the street, was surprised by the shootings.

"We didn't think too much of it. For our New Year's Eve there was gunshots," Horky said. "And then we started hearing the ambulances, and seeing the cops. And we thought, 'Oh gosh, something did happen.'

"Not a pretty neighborhood but we've never had any problems. Yeah, I was really surprised."

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.