TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Great news! A woman was reunited with her service dog, after it went missing for a week. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Have you seen this man? Tucson police say he's the suspect in a possible homicide from December 2016. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Good morning!

We've got some headlines for you to read.

For more of your morning news, tune in to KOLD News 13 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., then switch over to Fox 11 Daybreak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Not near your TV? Watch it online here: http://bit.ly/WbWY8K

TOP STORIES

1. ESCAPED INMATE CAUGHT, BIT BY K-9

Authorities have found and detained an inmate who escaped from custody Tuesday, Jan. 3. http://tucsonne.ws/2jdFBty

According to Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, 23-year-old Noah Pizano was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Napier said Pizano allegedly resisted arrest and was bitten by a K-9 officer. Napier did not know yet if Pizano was carrying a weapon when he was arrested.

Pizano will be charged with felony escape.

Pizano reportedly escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex while he was being processed.

He was being booked for several shoplifting and drug warrants.

2. TPD SEARCHING FOR HOMICIDE SUSPECT

Tucson police have issued a felony arrest warrant for 24-year-old David Adi-Lopez, after they found evidence that seems to point to a homicide that may have occurred Dec. 27, 2016. http://tucsonne.ws/2iHgSuk

According to TPD, police got a call on Friday, Dec. 30 from an individual about a possible homicide in the 6000 block of South Southland Boulevard, where Adi-Lopez had been living.

Homicide detectives arrived at the home and spoke with the family that lived there.

They told police they arrived home on Dec. 27 to find a large amount of blood on the floor.

Felony Arrest Warrant:24yr old David Adi-Lopez.2nd Degree Murder.Lives in Tucson/Last seen in Nogales, AZ. Armed/Dangerous-If seen, Call 911 pic.twitter.com/tBrAmZstF9 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 5, 2017

According to the family, Adi-Lopez allegedly told them he'd had a medical emergency and went to the hospital, but they found no record of him ever getting treatment.

TPD homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the house. They found traces of blood that indicated a significant trauma had occurred.

Detectives then obtained an additional warrant for Adi-Lopez's cell phone records, which showed several calls to a man named Harry Griffin.

When detectives tried to speak with Griffin, they learned from his family and friends that he had not been seen for several days and that his vehicle was missing.

3. MISSING SERVICE DOG REUNITED WITH OWNER

A missing service dog has been found safe and was reunited with her owner after having been lost for nearly a week. http://tucsonne.ws/2iH8Hyf

"Truth" went missing when her owner had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Just got pictures of the missing service dog reunited with her owner! She was gone for a week. #goodnews pic.twitter.com/OOiMUJgMo6 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 5, 2017

Program Director for Rainbow Service Dogs Kelley Fecteau said Truth was with her owner at the Avra Valley Community Church in Marana when her owner suffered a seizure.

"The ambulance doors flung open and spooked her because it had almost hit her in the face," Fecteau said.

HAPPENING TODAY

We'll learn more about new ways city leaders plan to boos business.

It's all part of "Project Prosperity."

The goal is to create more jobs here in Tucson.

Several local businesses and city leaders will come together at 10 a.m. for a news conference.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees today.

We'll see some increasing clouds throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but mostly sunny.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.