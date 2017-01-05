TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Jan. 6-8)

Happy New Year!

Whether your new year's resolution is getting fit, saving money or spending more time with your loved ones, we've got something to help everyone get started this weekend.

FRIDAY

1. GET FIT WITH HAPPY HOUR HOBBLE AT GENTLE BEN'S

Start 2017 on the right foot with a free social run, hosted by Southern Arizona Roadrunners!

You'll check in between 5 and 5:30 p.m. at Gentle Ben's on University Boulevard, before taking off on a 3-mile run around the University of Arizona campus.

Stick around after for some brews, food and the chance to win free goodies.

The event is FREE. More information can be found here: http://tucsonne.ws/2jdUNGR

2. OPT OUTSIDE AND EXPLORE THE SONORAN DESERT

Bundle up and get lost in the Sonoran Desert at night with a guided night walk.

You'll join a park naturalist for a one-mile walk in Saguaro National Park starting at 7 p.m.

A photo posted by Saguaro National Park (@saguaronationalpark) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, dress for the weather and bring a flash light!

Call (520)733-5153 to sign up or to get more information.

3. REVAMP YOUR HOME WITH THE ARIZONA STATE HOME SHOW

Find out everything you need to know about home improvement all in one place this weekend.

The Arizona State Home Show kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center.

This weekend, don’t miss out on the Arizona State Home and Garden Show! https://t.co/pt5rfzPFN4 pic.twitter.com/KGS5VOqIZu — Tucson AZ (@VisitTucsonAZ) January 5, 2017

You can tour a collection of tiny houses, see live animal shows presented by Reid Park Zoo, enter to win thousands of dollars worth of prizes and of course, learn from countless "How To" demonstrations to make your house feel like a home.

Admission is just $8. Get $2 off with this coupon HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2hVaZHZ

SATURDAY

1. GET 60 POUNDS OF PRODUCE FOR $10

Achieve that new year's goal to get healthy with some fruits and veggies!

Every first Saturday of the month, Borderlands Food Bank offers the chance to get 60 pounds of produce for just $10.

Shop for produce for yourself, your friends and family, or give it away to someone in need.

Get 60+ pounds of produce for $10, 8-11am, 1/7 @DvConnect pic.twitter.com/vwoZ2YGzcl — PCC Public Info (@pimatweets) January 5, 2017

It's happening at the Pima Community College - Desert Vista Campus in the north parking lot, located at 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz.

You can shop anytime between 8 and 11 a.m. Yum!

2. STRETCH THOSE MUSCLES WITH A FREE COMMUNITY YOGA CLASS

Stretch into the new year with a free community class at Om Yoga.

They're located at 5961 N. Oracle Rd.

The class runs from noon to 1 p.m. For more info, click here: http://tucsonne.ws/2hWiwcQ

3. BRING OUT YOUR INNER COWBOY AT THE 19TH ANNUAL GATHERING OF THE GUNFIGHTERS

Ride into Yuma for the 19th Annual Gathering of the Gunfighters, where you'll watch acting groups battle it out for prizes in a historical territorial prison setting.

According to the event's website, "a host of individual and group competitors from nasty outlaws, rough and ready cowboys, audacious saloon gals, to some just plain ol' low-down dirty, rotten characters will assemble for a day of fun, competition and mayhem."

You'll get full access to the prison and its exhibits at the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park.

Admission is just $8. Tickets can only be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

DETAILS: http://tucsonne.ws/2jeSweJ

SUNDAY

1. EXPERIENCE MAGIC WITH MICHAEL CARBONARO AT TUCSON MUSIC HALL

TV magician Michael Carbonaro is coming to Tucson!

Starting at 7 p.m., you can experience his mind-blowing magic live on stage at Tucson Music Hall.

This is an all-ages show. To purchase tickets, click HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2j8BHxO

2. PAY TRIBUTE TO CARRIE FISHER AT THE LOFT

Celebrate the life of Carrie Fisher at the Loft Cinema starting at 2 p.m. in a special tribute.

The event features a career highlight reel, a lightsaber salute and a screening of her 1989 comedy, The ‘Burbs, co-starring Tom Hanks and Bruce Dern, according to the Loft's website.

You're asked to come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character and bring as many lightsabers as you own.

For those who don't have lightsabers, glow sticks will be provided!

Join us on Sunday 1/8 for a tribute to #CarrieFisher with a career highlight reel, a lightsaber salute & The ‘Burbs. https://t.co/9D86Yql0VF pic.twitter.com/LPMPR29LnI — The Loft Cinema (@TheLoftCinema) December 30, 2016

Help the Loft say "thank you" to a legendary woman who has inspired generations of fans.

Admission is $8.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.

3. GET CREATIVE AT TAP & BOTTLE

Bring any craft you're working on - knitting, embroidery, drawing, whatever! - and hang out with fellow crafters at Tap & Bottle.

Sip some beer while doing what you love from 3 to 6 p.m.

A photo posted by Tap&Bottle (@tapandbottle) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:16pm PST

"I Wanna Make it With You" happens every second Sunday of the month.

Tap & Bottle is located at 403 N. Sixth Avenue.

