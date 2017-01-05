Sabino Canyon extension connects drivers to easier commute

Dedication of new bridge/extension. (Source: Tucson News Now)

City of Tucson just finished an east side street project set to connect drivers to an easier commute.

The Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Road Connection extends Sabino Canyon Road south of Tanque Verde Road to attach to Kolb Road near Speedway Boulevard.

City of Tucson held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the addition Thursday, Jan. 5. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and the city council approved the bridge name "Airmen Memorial Bridge" last month.

The bridge honors the 18 airmen who died following a mid-air collision during a training mission over the Pantano Wash on Nov. 30, 1944.

The roadway, which took about 13 months to complete, opened to travel around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, following the ceremony.

Glad to be a part of the procession across the Airmen Memorial Bridge near Sabino Canyon and Kolb. #bigredtrucks pic.twitter.com/KGJICijg5I — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) January 5, 2017

Traffic engineers told Tucson News Now the new, four-lane roadway will manage traffic congestion on the northeast side, specifically on Grant Road, Tanque Verde Road and Kolb Road. The bridge over the Pantano Wash features a signalized intersection near Udall Park, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks.

The area also has new, native landscaping, drainage improvements, public art and multi-use paths.

The $12.3 million Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Connection is part of the city's $2.1 billion Regional Transportation Authority. TDOT will implement RTA through 2026.

For more information on the Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Connection visit http://bit.ly/29hZbLQ.

To learn more about City of Tucson's RTA Plan visit http://www.rtamobility.com/.

