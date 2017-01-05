PET PALS: Meet Nate!

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says five people were arrested Friday for several charges including possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine.
One of Tucson's favorite traditions for 43 years is back.
Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) honored more than 80 middle school students who participated in his second annual "Women Who Inspire Me" essay contest.
We asked her if she’s in support of President Trump’s order of the U.S. Missile attack on the Syrian airbase. She said it’s a complicated situation but she believes his response was too extreme.
Authorities are working a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Silverbell and Mallow in Marana Friday night.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
