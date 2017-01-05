PET PALS: Meet Nate!

This week's Pet Pal is "Nate!"

He's a one-year-old Pit Bull mix who's looking for his forever home.

This goofy guy is loveable with a lot of energy, so he'd do well with an active family.

If you'd like to learn more about Nate, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at (520)327-6088.

HSSA also just broke ground on their new campus location. They're asking for donations to help the process.

If you'd like to lend a hand, find more information at https://hssaz.org/.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.