Sabino Canyon extension gives drivers easier commute

The City of Tucson just finished an east-side street project set to connect drivers to an easier commute.

The Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Road Connection extends Sabino Canyon Road south of Tanque Verde Road to attach to Kolb Road near Speedway Boulevard.

City officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the addition at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and the city council approved the bridge name "Airmen Memorial Bridge" last month.

The bridge will honor 18 airmen who died following a mid-air collision during a training mission over the Pantano Wash on November 30, 1944.

The roadway, which took about 13 months to complete, will open to travel around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, following the ceremony.

Traffic engineers tell Tucson News Now that the new, four-lane roadway will manage traffic congestion on the northeast side, specifically on Grant Road, Tanque Verde Road and Kolb Road.

The bridge over the Pantano Wash features a signalized intersection near Udall Park, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks.

The area also has new, native landscaping, drainage improvements, public art and multi-use paths.

The $12.3 million Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Connection is part of the city's $2.1 billion Regional Transportation Authority.

TDOT will implement RTA through 2026.

For more information on the Kolb Road/Sabino Canyon Connection visit http://bit.ly/29hZbLQ.

To learn more about City of Tucson's RTA Plan visit http://www.rtamobility.com/.

