Deputies seek suspect in stolen check case

The suspect is described as white, in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5'5" tall, with a heavy build and dark hair.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman seen in surveillance footage allegedly using stolen checks.

According to a PCSD news release, the suspect is described as white, in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5'5" tall, with a heavy build and dark hair.

Investigators say she allegedly used checks that had been stolen from a residence in the 2600 block of South Desert Rose Drive. She is seen in surveillance footage at a Walgreens at 7885 E. Speedway Boulevard on Nov. 1, 2016, and the Fry's at 7870 N. Silverbell Road on Nov. 8.

The owner of the checks reported their theft on Nov. 5, which is when deputies learned that multiple checks had been fraudulently.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to call 911. You can also submit a tip, with the potential for reward, by text or phone at 88-CRIME, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

