Yes, another opportunity for me, Evan Schreiber, to tell you about me - as if I don’t do it enough on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

Let’s begin with the beginning: I was born in Los Angeles County and my parents loved me instantly - my words, not theirs. Fast forward and I ended up in northern California for college at California State University, Chico (GO other WILDCATS).

The North State instantly became my second home and it stayed that way for more than a decade. I put my Music Industry & Technology education to good use (sarcasm) and got into broadcasting; first in news and sports radio, then in TV at KHSL/KNVN in Chico, CA, then more TV at KIEM in Eureka, CA, and then even more TV at KRCR in Redding, CA. Now I have come hither to Tucson News Now and I couldn’t be more thrilled!

I live every day to find and tell a story. The opportunity to get out in the southern Arizona community and meet wonderful people like you is why I do what I do. But best of all, there are so many easy ways for you to contact me and share your story! Emailing me here eschreiber@tucsonnewsnow.com is one option. Social media is another option. Or you could always come up to me on the street and say, “hello.”

If I’m not in the newsroom, I’m likely eating good food, exploring good places, or playing poor golf. I love watching sports, and hope you’ll let me adopt UofA as my new favorite team. BEAR DOWN!

You’re still reading? I’m honored! I will do my absolute best to keep you this interested in every story I tell for KOLD News 13 and Fox 11 News.