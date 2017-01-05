Oro Valley hands-free ordinance takes effect Jan. 6

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Fire Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Lemmon, according to Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for Coronado National Forest. The fire is in a remote location and there have been no evacuations at this time. We will have more information when it is available.
Fire Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Lemmon, according to Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for Coronado National Forest. The fire is in a remote location and there have been no evacuations at this time. We will have more information when it is available.
Crews from Northwest Fire District put out a house fire in the 4800 block of West Candleberry Way near Interstate-10 and Cortaro Farms Road Saturday evening.
Crews from Northwest Fire District put out a house fire in the 4800 block of West Candleberry Way near Interstate-10 and Cortaro Farms Road Saturday evening.
ADOT reports that Interstate 10 is closed near San Simon in Cochise County because of blowing dust.
ADOT reports that Interstate 10 is closed near San Simon in Cochise County because of blowing dust.
The Northwest Fire District is still looking into how a fire started, that destroyed an animal rehab center on the northwest side. But the fire has not destroyed the spirits of the volunteers, as they are rebuilding now one week later.
The Northwest Fire District is still looking into how a fire started, that destroyed an animal rehab center on the northwest side. But the fire has not destroyed the spirits of the volunteers, as they are rebuilding now one week later.
Arizona sophomore Chance Comanche will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, according to a statement from the University of Arizona Athletic Department.
Arizona sophomore Chance Comanche will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, according to a statement from the University of Arizona Athletic Department.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.