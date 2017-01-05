Oro Valley hands-free ordinance takes effect Jan. 6

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A new hands-free ordinance will go into effect in Oro Valley on Jan. 6.

The new ordinance "prohibits drivers from holding their electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a public road, regardless of being stopped at a light or stop sign." There are exceptions to the ordinance, like calling 911 or speaking to a hospital or physician.

Hands-free driving ordinance takes effect TOMORROW in Oro Valley https://t.co/1BuwP0RJub pic.twitter.com/v2kRkHuti8 — Oro Valley AZ Gov (@OroValleyAZGov) January 5, 2017

Drivers are encouraged to use a Bluetooth device that has either already been installed in their vehicle, or purchased afterward and installed. Other devices that leave drivers hands-free are cell phone mounts and/or a device speaker that functions while the person is driving.

"It's not going to be a situation where we're looking for people with phones in their hands necessarily," said OVPD Lt. Curtiss Hicks. "We're looking for the driver behavior that points out that somebody may be distracted."

According to the ordinance, single finger "touch and swipe" is allowed to activate and deactivate phone functions so long as the device is not in the driver's hand.

"When we see somebody weaving in and out of their lane, somebody who's driving really slow in traffic because they're not focused on their driving behavior ... those are the types of things that can cause bicyclists and pedestrians to be at higher risk," said Hicks.

OVPD is planning to educate drivers for 30 days or more on the new ordinance.

Once they start giving out citations, the first offense is $50. The second one is $100 to $200. If you cause a crash because you're not following the rules, a fine could cost you $250.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 9, they will begin a campaign to educate drivers on the new ordinance. This campaign means motorcycle and patrol officers will be conduction high visibility traffic stops on drivers seen hold a cell phone or mobile electronic device like a GPS or gaming device.

During the campaign drivers will be warned about the violation and receive an educational pamphlet describing the provision of the new ordinance. They will also be holding several outreach events in the coming months to educate the public.

To learn more about the "hands-free" ordinance CLICK HERE.

