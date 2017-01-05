Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until 2020

Arizonans won't have to worry about needing a new ID for air travel just yet. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, AZ driver licenses and state identification cards are valid for air travel until October 1, 2020.

ADOT officials are sharing this with the public, so there is no confusion over new Transportation Security Administration signs that have been posted at airports. The notices state that beginning Jan. 28, 2018 travelers using a driver license or state ID for travel will need one from a state compliant with the federal REAL ID Act or a state with an extension for compliance.

Arizona is one of the states that has been granted a federal extension, which allows valid driver licenses and state IDs to be used for travel until Oct. 1, 2020. The state has also started offering a voluntary ID that meets REAL ID Act requirements.

Residents now have an option to get a Voluntary Travel ID, which is available by appointment at Motor Vehicle Division offices or without an appointment at an Authorized Third Party provider that offers driver license services. The new Voluntary Travel ID is $25 and is valid for eight years.

For more information on the Voluntary Travel ID CLICK HERE.

