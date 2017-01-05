Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until 2020

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male
Fire Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Lemmon, according to Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for Coronado National Forest. The fire is in a remote location and there have been no evacuations at this time. We will have more information when it is available.
Crews from Northwest Fire District put out a house fire in the 4800 block of West Candleberry Way near Interstate-10 and Cortaro Farms Road Saturday evening.
ADOT reports that Interstate 10 is closed near San Simon in Cochise County because of blowing dust.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.
