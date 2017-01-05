Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until 2020 - Tucson News Now

Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until 2020

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizonans won't have to worry about needing a new ID for air travel just yet.  According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, AZ driver licenses and state identification cards are valid for air travel until October 1, 2020.  

ADOT officials are sharing this with the public, so there is no confusion over new Transportation Security Administration signs that have been posted at airports.  The notices state that beginning Jan. 28, 2018 travelers using a driver license or state ID for travel will need one from a state compliant with the federal REAL ID Act or a state with an extension for compliance.

Arizona is one of the states that has been granted a federal extension, which allows valid driver licenses and state IDs to be used for travel until Oct. 1, 2020.  The state has also started offering a voluntary ID that meets REAL ID Act requirements. 

Residents now have an option to get a Voluntary Travel ID, which is available by appointment at Motor Vehicle Division offices or without an appointment at an Authorized Third Party provider that offers driver license services.  The new Voluntary Travel ID is $25 and is valid for eight years. 

For more information on the Voluntary Travel ID CLICK HERE.  

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • PCSD: Elderly man missing from Tucson Estates area

    PCSD: Elderly man missing from Tucson Estates area

    Sunday, April 9 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-04-09 04:21:16 GMT
    Olson was last seen Saturday afternoon in the area of Tucson Estates (Source: PCSD).Olson was last seen Saturday afternoon in the area of Tucson Estates (Source: PCSD).

    Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...

    Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...

  • Police shut down traffic to investigate pedestrian hit, killed by car

    Police shut down traffic to investigate pedestrian hit, killed by car

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:57:59 GMT

    A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male

    A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male pedestrian was struck around 745 Saturday night. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical officials. Tucson Police traffic detectives are investigating the crash on 6th Ave

  • UPDATE: Fire on Mt. Lemmon estimated at 25 acres

    UPDATE: Fire on Mt. Lemmon estimated at 25 acres

    Saturday, April 8 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-04-09 02:49:41 GMT
    SOURCE: KOLDSOURCE: KOLD

    Fire Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Lemmon, according to Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for Coronado National Forest.  The fire is in a remote location and there have been no evacuations at this time.  We will have more information when it is available. 

    Fire Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Lemmon, according to Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for Coronado National Forest.  The fire is in a remote location and there have been no evacuations at this time.  We will have more information when it is available. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly