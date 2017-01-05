No holiday for suspects in attempted drug smuggling in Nogales - Tucson News Now

No holiday for suspects in attempted drug smuggling in Nogales

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Officers discovered 5 pounds of meth wrapped around the upper torso and calves of a drug smuggler. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Officers discovered 5 pounds of meth wrapped around the upper torso and calves of a drug smuggler. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Officers at the DeConcini crossing removed more than 20 packages of meth and heroin from within the rocker panels of a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Officers at the DeConcini crossing removed more than 20 packages of meth and heroin from within the rocker panels of a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Rocker panels and taped to the body is where Customs and Border Protections agents found drugs that suspects were attempting to smuggle into the U.S. 

According to a recent CBP release, it was two separate incidents that occurred on the same day and same location - the Port of Nogales.  

The first happened on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing. CBP agents, working with a drug sniffing K9 found 19 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of heroin inside the rocker panels of a hatchback driven by a 34-year-old Tucson woman.  

The drugs were worth an estimated $209,000. 

Later that same day, CBP agents at the Mariposa Crossing stopped a 26-year-old from Nogales, Sonora driving a truck.  According to the release agents found five pounds of methamphetamine, not hidden inside the vehicle itself, but taped to the upper torso and calves of the 26-year-old driver.  

The drugs were worth an estimated $15,000.  

CBP agents seized all the drugs and both vehicles and turned the suspects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

