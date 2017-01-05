No holiday for suspects in attempted drug smuggling in Nogales

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Fire Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Lemmon, according to Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for Coronado National Forest. The fire is in a remote location and there have been no evacuations at this time. We will have more information when it is available.
Fire Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Lemmon, according to Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for Coronado National Forest. The fire is in a remote location and there have been no evacuations at this time. We will have more information when it is available.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...
It's a traumatic event that became a blessing in disguise, said 30-year-old Mario Moran of New Jersey. The Pima Community College student is encouraging people to turn their mistakes into lessons
It's a traumatic event that became a blessing in disguise, said 30-year-old Mario Moran of New Jersey. The Pima Community College student is encouraging people to turn their mistakes into lessons learned as he stars as one of the primary storylines in an award-winning documentary about the world of wheelchair basketball. &quo
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male pedestrian was struck around 745 Saturday night. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical officials. Tucson Police traffic detectives are investigating the crash on 6th Ave
Crews from Northwest Fire District put out a house fire in the 4800 block of West Candleberry Way near Interstate-10 and Cortaro Farms Road Saturday evening.
Crews from Northwest Fire District put out a house fire in the 4800 block of West Candleberry Way near Interstate-10 and Cortaro Farms Road Saturday evening.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.