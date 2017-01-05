No holiday for suspects in attempted drug smuggling in Nogales

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Officers at the DeConcini crossing removed more than 20 packages of meth and heroin from within the rocker panels of a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers discovered 5 pounds of meth wrapped around the upper torso and calves of a drug smuggler. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Rocker panels and taped to the body is where Customs and Border Protections agents found drugs that suspects were attempting to smuggle into the U.S.

According to a recent CBP release, it was two separate incidents that occurred on the same day and same location - the Port of Nogales.

The first happened on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing. CBP agents, working with a drug sniffing K9 found 19 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of heroin inside the rocker panels of a hatchback driven by a 34-year-old Tucson woman.

The drugs were worth an estimated $209,000.

Later that same day, CBP agents at the Mariposa Crossing stopped a 26-year-old from Nogales, Sonora driving a truck. According to the release agents found five pounds of methamphetamine, not hidden inside the vehicle itself, but taped to the upper torso and calves of the 26-year-old driver.

The drugs were worth an estimated $15,000.

CBP agents seized all the drugs and both vehicles and turned the suspects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.