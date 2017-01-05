'Blessings in a Backpack' organization gives children free meals - Tucson News Now

'Blessings in a Backpack' organization gives children free meals

By Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
The organization "Blessings in a Backpack" provides free meals to elementary-aged children from low-income families around the United States.

According to the organization's website blessingsinabackpack.org, 16.2 million children in the US suffer from hunger. Poor nutrition can lead to a weak immune system, increased hospitalization, low academic concentration and more.

Students receive food during the week through government programs. "But we want to ensure that they receive nutritious food during the weekend as well," according to the website.

The program helps 89,000 children in the US.

