UPDATE: Silverbell and Cortaro back open after earlier crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crash (Source: Northwest Fire District) Crash (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Officials are reporting that Silverbell and Cortaro is back open after a crash on Thursday. 

Northwest Fire District officials say they received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle on Silverbell, just north of Cortaro. 

Crews on scene learned that the motorcyclist had collided with a small SUV, with both vehicles receiving significant damage.  

According to NWFD officials the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of possible life threatening injuries.  

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to NWFD.  

Marana Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

