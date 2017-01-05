UPDATE: Silverbell and Cortaro back open after earlier crash

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Crash involving a motorcycle at Silverbell and Cortaro. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Officials are reporting that Silverbell and Cortaro is back open after a crash on Thursday.

Northwest Fire District officials say they received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle on Silverbell, just north of Cortaro.

Crews on scene learned that the motorcyclist had collided with a small SUV, with both vehicles receiving significant damage.

According to NWFD officials the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of possible life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to NWFD.

Marana Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

