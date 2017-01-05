Extensive vandalism at Pueblo High won't delay start of spring semester

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white polo with the number three on the sleeve, with dark-colored pants, and sneakers.
The lead attorney defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for his acknowledged defiance of a 2011 court order was allowed to bow out of the case less than three weeks before trial is scheduled to begin.
A homeless ex-convict was spared the death penalty Friday and sentenced to life in prison for killing a Catholic priest nearly three years ago with another priest's gun at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod.
A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.
