Extensive vandalism at Pueblo High won't delay start of spring semester

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Vandals are still on the loose after striking Pueblo Magnet High School, trashing classrooms, breaking windows and stealing valuable items just days before students get back from winter break.

"The community doesn't deserve this. The students don't deserve it. It's senseless," said Abel Morado, TUSD Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools.

The damage is extensive.

Vandalism at Pueblo Hi. Vandals damaged basketball court with water. Extensive classroom damage too. #KOLD #Tucson pic.twitter.com/VRJspA48zQ — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) January 5, 2017

The vandals ran water into Lever Gymnasium. The wood court that was installed in 2015 buckled in several places. The floor is so badly damaged, Tuesday's home game will be postponed or moved to a new location.

"It's just awful. It's just sad. I mean it's just tragic that, you know, they would do this to the school. I mean they're hurting the students. They're hurting the community," said Pueblo High area resident Rene Teyecheya.

By Thursday afternoon, the Tucson Unified School District had not even begun to estimate the damage costs.

Memorabilia stolen from a display case is considered irreplaceable.

Up to four classrooms are not usable. The vandals trashed two science classrooms, even setting a fire in one of them. So there's smoke damage too.

There were chemicals in the science classrooms so chemical clean-up experts have to go in there to make the areas safe again.

[READ MORE:UPDATE: Vandals damage basketball court at Pueblo High School]

Morado said school will start on time Monday, after winter break, but some students will have to be moved to other classrooms at least temporarily.

"This was a malicious act. This was deliberate. This was vandalism. This was a crime. And it was perpetrated upon this school and upon the students and staff. And we ask the community if anyone knows of leads or any information that leads to the arrest of the people that did this, please communicate that to the police," Morado said.

There are surveillance cameras on the Pueblo campus, but there is no word yet on if they caught anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call TUSD School Safety at 520-584-7676. If you wish to remain anonymous, call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.