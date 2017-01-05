Exhibit highlighting hunger in the US makes its way to Tucson - Tucson News Now

Exhibit highlighting hunger in the US makes its way to Tucson

By Janice Yu, Reporter
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

"This Is Hunger" is an exhibit traveling across the country to educate people about hunger in the United States. 

The exhibit has arrived at the Jewish Community Center in Tucson and will be open to the public through Sunday, Jan. 8. 

The interactive exhibit is housed inside a 53-foot long big rig. They are traveling from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. and making stops at various cities along the way. 

This exhibit and tour is organized by MAZON: Jewish Response to Hunger and a creative team. 

The exhibit features black and white photographs of the various people who struggle with hunger as well as other interactive elements. 

"In our country, hunger often looks like food insecurity, meaning a lot of people who struggle with hunger maybe aren't visibly hungry, They might look like anyone else to us, and so I think a lot of people aren't aware that there are people in their own community, in their own neighborhood and their own school who are struggling with food insecurity," Maya Joshua, tour facilitator for the exhibit. 

Organizers say they hope this shatters stereotypes surrounding the types of people who struggle with hunger. 

"It can look a lot of different ways. It might be a senior who is choosing to pay for medication over buying nutritious food. It might look like a teenager who isn't able to focus in school because he's hungry. And it might even be an active military service person who has a family that they are struggling to feed," Joshua said. 

About 42.2 million Americans struggle with hunger, and it's estimated that an average of  13.7 percent of U.S. households have experienced food insecurity between 2013- 2015. 

In Arizona, an average of 14.9 percent of households experienced food insecurity during that time. 

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says this is an ongoing issue in this area. They served almost 200,000 people in southern Arizona last year. Sixty percent of the people they served were employed, seniors or children. 

The exhibit is free and open to the public. 

You can reserve a spot here: http://thisishunger.org/the-tour/

