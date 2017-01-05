17 Wildcats win over Utah

Ties fourth best mark in the world in 400m hurdles.
Arizona hits four home runs in 12-0 win over Cardinal.
Rory McIlroy was in great position _ on the leaderboard, in the fairway, on the green _ to make a run in the Masters.
Arizona sophomore Chance Comanche will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, according to a statement from the University of Arizona Athletic Department.
