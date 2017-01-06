UPDATE: EB Broadway to remain closed through night

The crash involved serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
All clear, traffic is running again, but still slow down in the construction zone.
It's National Work Zone Awareness Week and federal, state and local transportation departments are working to bring attention to the importance of being alert when driving in work zones.
Authorities have reopened eastbound Interstate 10 east of Willcox in southeastern Arizona.
The Pima Association of Governments challenged members of the Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council to create an attention-getting and inspiring public service announcement about distracted driving, and they stepped up.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
