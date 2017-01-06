UPDATE: EB Broadway to remain closed through night

Crews say this tree root is the cause of the broken water pipe. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Workers had to dig 5 feet down to reach the broken pipe. (Source: City of Tucson)

Eastbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard are closed between Alvernon Way and Swan Road because of a water main break early Friday, Jan. 6.

According to Tucson police, the water was shut off in the area and Broadway was blocked off. Westbound lanes were eventually opened.

Water work done; road repair keeps EB Broadway Alvernon-Columbus closed overnight; respect speed limits & signage https://t.co/f6yXYsIE41 pic.twitter.com/iOyy1n2QBv — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) January 6, 2017

The Tucson Department of Transportation said Broadway will remain closed through the night because repairs are needed to the subgrade and roadway.

Broadway H20 Break Update - Water line is being repaired. Broadway closed Alvernon to Columbus through the night to repair subgrade/roadway — Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) January 6, 2017

EB Broadway closed between Alvernon and Columbus for water line break. Repairs in process, goal is to have 1 EB travel lane open by 3 p.m. — Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) January 6, 2017

#UPDATE: EB Broadway is still CLOSED btwn Alvernon/Columbus for a water main break. Take Speedway/22nd. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/UckZ54pN4E — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) January 6, 2017

Westbound Brdway bet Alv/Columbus is now open. Eastbound will remain closed for several hours. Pls avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/v0rbbCCJBe — Ops Midtown (@OpsMidtown) January 6, 2017

Update: Broadway b/w Alvernon & Columbus will remain closed for several more hours due to water main break. pic.twitter.com/0y9k6ZJ027 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) January 6, 2017

Tucson Water is on the scene for repairs. There is no word on when the road will reopen completely.

Crews are working to fix a 12-inch main that broke around midnight.

Workers say tree roots broke the pipe. They expect repairs to take several hours.

Stay with us on air and online for more.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.