UPDATE: EB Broadway to remain closed through night

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Workers had to dig 5 feet down to reach the broken pipe. (Source: City of Tucson) Workers had to dig 5 feet down to reach the broken pipe. (Source: City of Tucson)
Crews say this tree root is the cause of the broken water pipe. (Source: KOLD News 13) Crews say this tree root is the cause of the broken water pipe. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Eastbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard are closed between Alvernon Way and Swan Road because of a water main break early Friday, Jan. 6. 

According to Tucson police, the water was shut off in the area and Broadway was blocked off. Westbound lanes were eventually opened.

The Tucson Department of Transportation said Broadway will remain closed through the night because repairs are needed to the subgrade and roadway.

Tucson Water is on the scene for repairs. There is no word on when the road will reopen completely. 

Crews are working to fix a 12-inch main that broke around midnight.

Workers say tree roots broke the pipe. They expect repairs to take several hours.

