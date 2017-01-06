Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park getting updates

A butterfly garden will be part of the park since Christina-Taylor loved them. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A memorial park to honor the youngest victims of the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting is getting some updates.

Crews will break ground on the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park, near Shannon and Magee just days after the sixth anniversary of the shooting.

The plan is to add seating, nature trails, shade structures, and native plants.

A butterfly garden will be part of the park since Christina-Taylor loved them.

The Green family and Pima County worked for the past year to raise the $85,000 for the park improvements.

Tucson News Now has learned they have surpassed that goal by raising more than $100,000. The additional money will be used to add more features to the park.

The park is expected to be completed by June.

The Green family is out of town but family friends, Jenni Johnson and Lisa Dos Passos-Benzing, released the following statement on behalf of the family:

As we approach the 6th anniversary of the January 8th tragedy, the Green family is excited to share that the expansion of the park that was dedicated in honor of their daughter Christina-Taylor, anticipates breaking ground the week of January 9th. The Green family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support to bring the expansion dream to a reality. The family along with Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation and the Parklands Foundation initiated a collaborative campaign to raise the initial target budget of $85,000. Actual project costs increased that budget and with the kindness, generosity and enthusiasm of the public and private sectors along with the private citizens of the Tucson community we have raised just over $100,000 to date. There are additional enhancements such as sunshade structures that we would like to install should further funds become available. The park will include six unique gardens, a central plaza and the commemorative plaza which is comprised of a donor recognition vertical monument along with commemorative tiles and pavers. We are especially thankful for the City High School art students who have so generously volunteered their time painting the monument. The Green family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the many local community service organizations, local businesses, private citizens and friends for their extraordinary giving. It is our hope that this example of collaborative effort demonstrates the effectiveness of raising awareness and money for future community projects that might otherwise go unfunded. By tapping into the goodness and generosity of our Tucson community we leave a legacy for what can be accomplished through mutual collaboration and cooperation. The Green family is excited to participate in this community enrichment project. Although Christina-Taylor’s short life was bookended by tragedies, the chapters defining her life were full of hope, love and the endless possibilities that her family, her community and her country offered. Her legacy remains to inspire us all. We hope you come to the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park often to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and celebrate our wonderful community!

