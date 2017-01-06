Hitting theaters this weekend (Jan.6-8)

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male pedestrian was struck around 745 Saturday night. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical officials. Tucson Police traffic detectives are investigating the crash on 6th Ave
A portion of Grant Road in midtown Tucson will be closed until 7 p.m. Sunday, city police said.
A portion of Grant Road in midtown Tucson will be closed until 7 p.m. Sunday, city police said.
The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...
It's a traumatic event that became a blessing in disguise, said 30-year-old Mario Moran of New Jersey. The Pima Community College student is encouraging people to turn their mistakes into lessons
It's a traumatic event that became a blessing in disguise, said 30-year-old Mario Moran of New Jersey. The Pima Community College student is encouraging people to turn their mistakes into lessons learned as he stars as one of the primary storylines in an award-winning documentary about the world of wheelchair basketball. &quo
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.