Tucson to commemorate Jan. 8 tragedy with human embrace

Sunday, Jan. 8, will mark the sixth anniversary of the Tucson shooting that took six lives and wounded 13 other people, including then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The January 8th Memorial Foundation will hold a remembrance event at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson Sunday.

A part of the planned permanent January 8th Memorial will be known as "The Embrace."

"The embrace symbol was designed to communicate togetherness, solidarity, and empathy," according to the foundation.

The foundation wants to create a giant embrace symbol on the baseball field, using people.

They hope hundreds show up, dressed in white shirts, to participate in creating the symbol.

Hi Corbett gates open at 1 p.m. Sunday. The program begins at 2 p.m.

Mayor @JRothschildAZ will ring bell at Fire Central at 10:10 am Sunday in honor of Jan. 8, 2011 shooting victims. https://t.co/CUnoY4yoov — City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) January 6, 2017

[MORE HERE: McSally proposes bill to bring national recognition to Tucson memorial]

