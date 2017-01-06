Enjoy some of the best cocktails in T Tucson - Tucson News Now

Enjoy some of the best cocktails in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

See some of the most creative mixology talents in Tucson.  

Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink's The Tough Luck Club, located in the basement, rolls out its 2nd Anniversary cocktail menu.  

The TLC bar staff has created twenty- four new outstanding cocktails with the theme, “tough luck, heartbreak and disaster.” 

TLC's head bartender, Rob Gillies, stops by Fox 11 to show us how to make our very own cocktail.  

London Dungeon

  • 2 oz Hayman’s Old Tom Gin
  • 1/2 oz Italian herbal liqueur
  • 1/4 oz bitter grapefruit aperitif
  • 2 dashes aromatic bitters

Do You Want to Die, Or Just Come Real Close?

  • 1 oz overproof demerara rum
  • 1 oz alsatian aperitif
  • 3/4 oz pineapple syrup
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1 dash lemon basil hemp bitters

