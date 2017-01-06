McSally proposes bill to bring national recognition to Tucson memorial

Rep. Martha McSally proposed a bill to make Tucson's January 8th Memorial a national memorial.

The designation would allow the National Park Service to hold events on the grounds.

McSally said, "This attack was an assault on our democratic principles and representative government. It's important that that's remembered and that those who are looking to visit different places the park service has to offer, when they look at their material, they will see the Tucson January 8th Memorial as a place they can also go and visit in addition to the Grand Canyon and the other wonderful national parks out there."

Sunday will mark six years since that tragedy unfolded.

Six people died. Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and 12 others were hurt.

