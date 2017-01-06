McSally proposes bill to bring national recognition to Tucson memorial

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male pedestrian was struck around 745 Saturday night. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical officials. Tucson Police traffic detectives are investigating the crash on 6th Ave
A portion of Grant Road in midtown Tucson will be closed until 7 p.m. Sunday, city police said.
The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department need your help finding an elderly man reported missing Saturday afternoon. Alfred Olson, 88, was last seen leaving the 5400 block of West Lazy S Street, which is in the Tucson Estates area of Pima County. A release from PCSD stated Olson was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm, according to the department. Olson, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, becomes disoriented easily, acco...
It's a traumatic event that became a blessing in disguise, said 30-year-old Mario Moran of New Jersey. The Pima Community College student is encouraging people to turn their mistakes into lessons learned as he stars as one of the primary storylines in an award-winning documentary about the world of wheelchair basketball. &quo
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.