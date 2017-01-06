PACC, Tucson police investigating dead dog as cruelty case

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Officials at Pima Animal Care Center and the Tucson Police Department are investigating the death of a dog found on the east side as an animal cruelty case.

“We’re actively working with TPD to bring justice to this poor dog,” said José Ocaño, PACC’s director of operations. “This cruelty case is devastating to our community and we won’t rest until justice is served.”

According to a PACC release, they responded to a call on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m., about a dead dog that had been badly abused, it was found near 8800 East Broadway Boulevard.

Medical staff examined the dog, but were not able to determine the exact cause of death. PACC officials say the body has been sent for necropsy.

Anyone with information about the dog's death is asked to call the 88-CRIME hotline at (520) 882-7463.

