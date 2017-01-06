Tucson Premium Outlets announces 2017 weekly concert lineup

Starting this Saturday, Jan. 7 Tucson Premium Outlets kicks off the first quarter of its popular weekly concert series.

The concert series is a collaboration between TPO and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.

Concerts are free and are on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain Court.

The following are scheduled to perform:

April 8 – Little House of Funk (Funk, R&B and Blues)

Little House of Funk is ready to delight Arizona audiences with their unique, high-spirited blend of R&B, Jazz and Soul. Comprised of musicians from all over the country, LHOF open up the door to their eclectic, yet comfortable musical house and welcome you in for a little “WD-40 for the hips.”

April 15 – East2West (Blues & Rock)

A Classic Rhythm Rockin' Motown Blues Band featuring band members Michael Walden - Guitar/Vocals, Joe LoCascio - Drums/Vocals, Doc Peterson - Bass/Vocals, and Jim Holt - Keyboard/Vocals. Featuring music by The Beatles, Allman Brothers and Santana, East2West is one of the best dance bands in Tucson.

April 22 – Blue Monsoon (New Country)

Two female lead vocals, combined with guitar, bass drums and fiddle gives Blue Monsoon the range to do almost anything on the country charts while embellishing old favorites their special way. The dynamic, high energy band fuses rock into pop country hits.

April 29 – The Jim Howel Band (Rock/Pop/Blues/Country)

Versatile multi-instrumentalist performer and singer/songwriter, Jim Howell, ably drives the band on guitar, harmonica and lead vocals. Jim is known as an award-winning sideman on drums, and other instruments, for many local, regional, national and international touring acts including REY, The Mission Creeps, The Wyatts, Rich Hopkins & Luminarios, and Truck. In this excursion, he fuels his own brand of Arizona & Texas flavored country with the power of soul and the gears of rock.

Concert schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.saaca.org for updates.

