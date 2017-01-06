Tucson Premium Outlets 2017 fall, winter concert lineup

Tucson Premium Outlets kicks off the first quarter of its popular weekly concert series.

The concert series is a collaboration between TPO and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.

Concerts are free and are on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain Court, 6401 Marana Center Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85742. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs. Limited seating is provided.

The following are scheduled to perform:

Sept. 2: Blue Monsoon (Country)

Blue Monsoon is a dynamic high energy band that fuses rock into pop country hits. They also find joy in creating new sounds with old favorites, mixing different genres into what we like to call "nu-country" Great fiddle playing and strong female vocals sets this band apart from most country bands.

Sept. 9: The County Line (Country)

Based in Tucson, AZ, Founded in 2014. The County Line are seven friends that love to make music and have a little fun while doing it! New Country is their specialty. Kick up yer boots and dance the night away. You’ll recognize all of their country favorites.

Sept.16: Sunday at Noon (Rock)

Sunday at Noon is a raucous 4 piece rock band hailing from Phoenix, AZ led by Jack VanDerPol, who has a charismatic stage presence that is reminiscent of the quintessential frontmen of 1970s rock bands. Jack is backed on drums by his 17 year old brother Nate, a phenom whose skills far exceed his age; and guitarists Dylan Welker and Anthony Airdo who are accomplished musicians in their own right. Formed in 2015, Sunday at Noon instantly became a local fan favorite and distinguished itself as a noteworthy member of the vibrant Phoenix music community.

Sept. 23: Greg Spivey Band (Country)

Greg Spivey has been entertaining Southern Arizonans for years. His current four piece ensemble is one of the most sought after groups in Tucson, AZ and surrounding areas. Greg's sense of humor will keep you laughing while his music keeps you dancing. With a mix of current, and older Country, and some classic Rock & Roll thrown in, you are guaranteed to have a great time!

Sept. 30: What's the Big Idea (Jazz)

"What's The Big Idea" is a modern Jazz trio consisting of Drummer David Drew, Bassist Josh Kneisel, and Pianist Michael Kleinschmidt. With a new album release set early 2017, "WTBI" performs 150+ events around the Phoenix area annually with residency venues including The Crescent Ballroom, The Clarendon Hotel, The Rhythm Room, The Phoenix Art Museum, The Cancer Support Group of Arizona, Four Eight Wineworks of Clarkdale, and many others. They have also performed before Grammy Award winning "Rebirth Brass Band" in 2016.

Oct.7: Heart & Soul (Pop / Classic Covers)

The Heart & Soul consists of Gary Roberts and EJ Loveres. EJ plays acoustic guitar and has a voice that has been compared to Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. His voice is sweet, expressive and soulful. Gary Roberts plays either electric bass or electric guitar and lays down the rhythm, nailing the groove to the ground. Gary sings lead vocals and harmonies as well. Gary, a studied music scholar from his college days brings a wealth of musical versatility to the sonic soundscape. Heart & Soul serves up a sound that is greater than the sum of its parts. Their repertoire includes a wide range of music ranging from current/top 40 music to funky soulful contemporary music to blues, rock and more. They play songs that are timeless and that many of you know by Heart and Soul.

Oct. 14: Giant Blue (Rock)

Composed of Tucson's finest musicians, Giant Blue provides high-quality jazz-rock and blues for any occasion and all venues. Giant Blue features the great Anna Warr on vocals, a monster horn section and a HOT rhythm section.

Oct. 21: Greg Spivey Band (Country)

Oct. 28: Railbirdz (Rock & Country)

The Railbirdz are a tight, funky 4 piece band who play music that moves your feet. Covering artists as well-known as Average White Band, Aretha Franklin, Tommy Castro, Delbert McClinton, and War, as well as artists like Maceo Parker, The Cate Brothers, Robert Cray and Wolfman Washington the Railbirdz have a diverse repertoire with a consistent theme; make it good and make it groove. With four experienced and proficient musicians in the band, Mike Troupe drums and vocals, Marty Perry guitar, Dave Martin bass and vocals, and Frank Arciuolo sax, keys, vocals, the Railbirdz have a unique sound and stage presence. Check them out and enjoy!

Nov. 4: Heart & Soul (Pop & Covers)

Nov.11: EAST2WEST (Blues/Rock)

A Classic Rhythm Rockin' Motown Blues Band featuring band members Michael Walden - Guitar/Vocals, Joe LoCascio - Drums/Vocals, Doc Peterson - Bass/Vocals, and Jim Holt - Keyboard/Vocals. Featuring music by The Beatles, Allman Brothers and Santana, East2West is one of the best dance bands in Tucson.

Nov. 18: Good Question (Rock/Country Covers)

Come Back Buddy is a 3-piece rock-n-roll band inspired by the legendary "Buddy Holly and the Crickets." The trio's repertoire includes the music of many artists from the 50's era including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, and of course, Buddy Holly.

Nov.24: Come Back Buddy (50's Covers)

Dec. 2: Heart & Soul (Pop Covers)

Dec.9: People Who Could Fly (Pop)

People Who Could Fly is an indie pop band formed in 2013 and based in Phoenix, AZ. The group’s style draws influence from acts such as Walk the Moon, the 1975, Cage the Elephant and Two Door Cinema Club. People Who Could Fly has performed with national acts including Rick Springfield, Howard Jones, Roger Clyne, and Reel Big Fish. The band also provided entertainment for The Arizona Cardinals (NFL) in 2016. Their album “Neon Electric” was produced by Grammy-winner Robb Vallier (Gin Blossoms, Foo Fighters, Miranda Lambert)

Dec. 16: Desert Melodies (Vocals)

Desert Melodies is Tucson’s most eclectic vocal cover group, performing your favorite pop, jazz and easy listening standards from the 20’s thru today. Live piano accompaniment and the fabulous vocal talents of Amber Lee, Beth & Chris make these performances memorable and thoroughly enjoyable! We have the ability to tailor the show to meet your specific needs…we have a very large repertoire of music and the singers are very versatile.

Dec. 23: Santa Panchita (Latin)

Santa Panchita is a 9-piece band that blends a variety of musical styles to create an entertaining night of dancing for everyone. The congas, flute, and trumpet add depth to the energetic music that is influenced by ska, cumbia, rumba-salsa, and bands like Manu Chao.

Dec.30: Mama Sings Jazz (Jazz)

Connie Brannock is the bad mama who sings Jazz, blues, standards, R&B and Soul as well. High octane meets smooth jazz. What an incredible combination to witness on stage.

Concert schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.saaca.org for updates.

