Tucson Premium Outlets May 2017 concert lineup

Tucson Premium Outlets kicks off the first quarter of its popular weekly concert series.

The concert series is a collaboration between TPO and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.

Concerts are free and are on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain Court.

The following are scheduled to perform:

May 6 – Good Question (Rock & Country)

This classic rock, rhythm & blues, and country music cover band has a HOT beat! Favorites include hits from George Strait, the Rascals, Jimmy Buffet, the Allman Brothers, Robert Palmer, Tom Petty, the Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sam & Dave and more.

May 13 – Greg Spivey Band (Classic Country)

Known for his sense of humor, Greg and his four-piece ensemble play a mix of current and older Country as well as some classic Rock & Roll.

May 20 – Larry Redhouse Trio (Jazz)

Led by Navajo pianist Larry Rehouse, this trio performs America’s original artform—jazz. Joined by brother Lenny Redhouse on drums, and Mark Usvolk on electric bass, Larry takes the classic piano trio format and expands it with a tasteful palette of synthesizer colors. Their distinctively modern jazz sound incorporates elements of straight-ahead jazz, Latin, and funk styles into unique heart-felt interpretations of jazz standards and brilliant, soul stirring originals.

May 27 – Little House of Funk (Funk, R&B and Blues)

Little House of Funk is ready to delight Arizona audiences with their unique, high-spirited blend of R&B, Jazz and Soul. Comprised of musicians from all over the country, LHOF open up the door to their eclectic, yet comfortable musical house and welcome you in for a little “WD-40 for the hips.”

Concert schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.saaca.org for updates.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.