TIA explains their training in active shooter situations

In light of the tragic shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport on Friday afternoon, Tucson International Airport security team went into “heightened awareness.”

The Chief of Public Safety for the Tucson Airport Authority said over the past few years all of his officers have been trained to be ready to respond to active shooter situations. They’ve also given airline employees the opportunity to receive the training and learn how to evacuate a terminal in case of an emergency.

“They’re all trained, they’re all ready to respond if we have exactly that event or something else like that anywhere on the property – they’re ready to respond to it,” said John Ivanoff, Chief of Public Safety at TIA.

.@TucsonAirport on "heightened awareness" after #FTLShooting. At 10 - TIA explains their active shooter training. pic.twitter.com/UOlMluNUEP — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) January 7, 2017

Officials say the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter pulled a gun out of his checked bag, then loaded it in a bathroom, came out and opened fire in the baggage claim area. Under TSA policy – it’s legal to transport your unloaded firearm in your checked baggage as long as you declare it at check in, which the shooter reportedly did.

“How he executed the event it was clever, devious, evil and despicable but it wasn’t illegal to do everything he did up to the point where he took it out loaded it and died what he did,” Ivanoff said.

Tucson News Now spoke to travelers who were on edge after hearing about the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting.

“It’s another scary part of our society. It could happen anywhere, so no one is really safe no matter where you live,” Barbara Sheahan said.

“I have a son that’s traveling today from Norfolk, Virginia. He’s a Navy boy so it’s scary to think he does so much traveling and it’s a scary experience,” Gracie Quiroz Marum said.

TIA is holding an active shooter training drill in March that was planned a year ago, but will help them prepare and coordinate communication in case a violent situation arises here.

