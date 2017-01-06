Neighbor unfazed by water main break on street

It was a day full of headaches and painstaking construction for road crews in midtown Tucson Friday. Each tool being used was louder than the previous to repair a 12-inch water main that burst late Thursday night.

Ken Rinehart, who lives on nearby Irving Street, saw and heard it all.

“I walked out here last night and I thought maybe I had a broken water line in my front yard or something. Walked out here and there was some police cars,” Rinehart said.

He knew it would be a problem, and so did the Tucson Water Department after they learned the root of it all was a literal root.

“It looks like it was roots from trees growing next to the roadway that caused the damage,” said Fernando Molina, Public Information Officer for Tucson Water.

?The eastbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard are closed between South Alvernon Way and South Columbus Boulevard as of late Friday night.

According to Tucson Police, the water was shut off in the affected area.

Tucson Water said there was no impact or severe water loss for nearby homes or businesses.

While Rinehart feared the worst, what he got was a pleasant surprise.

"In our case they repaired it really quickly,” he said. It is the commuters being hit the hardest by the Broadway closure.

"There's certainly an inconvenience to the travel, the people driving on the roads," explained Molina. "But I would say this is a fairly routine break that we've been able to respond to and come in and repair."

For Rinehart, the lack of water loss turned out to be a positive. He’ll just have to shut out the noise of the machinery to enjoy a different kind of silence.

"It'll be quiet on the street [without all the traffic]," he said. “I'll just take a different route."

#UPDATE: @Tucson_DOT not messing around. They say they'll keep EB Broadway closed until all of it can be repaired. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/zywMX8kbRd — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 6, 2017

Tucson Water and Tucson Department of Transportation are on the scene for repairs. There is no word on when the road will reopen completely.

Once water main is repaired, crews will need to assess damage under Broadway: @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/mOtdmOjUMT — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 6, 2017

