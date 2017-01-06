Neighbor unfazed by water main break on street - Tucson News Now

Neighbor unfazed by water main break on street

Crews working to fix water main break. (Source: Tucson News Now) Crews working to fix water main break. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It was a day full of headaches and painstaking construction for road crews in midtown Tucson Friday. Each tool being used was louder than the previous to repair a 12-inch water main that burst late Thursday night.

Ken Rinehart, who lives on nearby Irving Street, saw and heard it all.

“I walked out here last night and I thought maybe I had a broken water line in my front yard or something. Walked out here and there was some police cars,” Rinehart said.

He knew it would be a problem, and so did the Tucson Water Department after they learned the root of it all was a literal root.

“It looks like it was roots from trees growing next to the roadway that caused the damage,” said Fernando Molina, Public Information Officer for Tucson Water.

?The eastbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard are closed between South Alvernon Way and South Columbus Boulevard as of late Friday night. 

According to Tucson Police, the water was shut off in the affected area.

Tucson Water said there was no impact or severe water loss for nearby homes or businesses. 

While Rinehart feared the worst, what he got was a pleasant surprise.

"In our case they repaired it really quickly,” he said. It is the commuters being hit the hardest by the Broadway closure.

"There's certainly an inconvenience to the travel, the people driving on the roads," explained Molina. "But I would say this is a fairly routine break that we've been able to respond to and come in and repair."

For Rinehart, the lack of water loss turned out to be a positive. He’ll just have to shut out the noise of the machinery to enjoy a different kind of silence.

"It'll be quiet on the street [without all the traffic]," he said. “I'll just take a different route."

Tucson Water and Tucson Department of Transportation are on the scene for repairs. There is no word on when the road will reopen completely. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Shovel Fire on Mt. Lemmon 25% contained at 17 acres

    UPDATE: Shovel Fire on Mt. Lemmon 25% contained at 17 acres

    Monday, April 10 2017 1:47 AM EDT2017-04-10 05:47:36 GMT
    Shovel Fire burns Sunday morning on Mt. Lemmon (Source: Coronado National Forest)Shovel Fire burns Sunday morning on Mt. Lemmon (Source: Coronado National Forest)

    The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

    The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

  • Volunteers needed to pack, ship medical supplies to Syrian refugees

    Volunteers needed to pack, ship medical supplies to Syrian refugees

    Monday, April 10 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-04-10 05:17:25 GMT
    Volunteers are needed to help pack supplies to send to refugees leaving Syria (Source: Tucson New Now).Volunteers are needed to help pack supplies to send to refugees leaving Syria (Source: Tucson New Now).

    It's been a project months in the making, but medical supplies packed here in Tucson are set to aid Syrian refugees.

    It's been a project months in the making, but medical supplies packed here in Tucson are set to aid Syrian refugees.

  • Syrian Native & local Congressman respond to Syrian Conflict

    Syrian Native & local Congressman respond to Syrian Conflict

    Sunday, April 9 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-04-10 03:33:36 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    Tucson News Now spoke with a Syrian woman who said she supports President Trump’s decision for U.S. Military involvement in her war-torn country. Meanwhile, an Arizona Congressman said

    Tucson News Now spoke with a Syrian woman who said she supports President Trump’s decision for U.S. Military involvement in her war-torn country. Meanwhile, an Arizona Congressman said the White House needs to slow down before taking any further military action.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly