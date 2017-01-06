Update on suspicious item: Police give "all clear;" determine items were fireworks

The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
It's been a project months in the making, but medical supplies packed here in Tucson are set to aid Syrian refugees.
Tucson News Now spoke with a Syrian woman who said she supports President Trump’s decision for U.S. Military involvement in her war-torn country. Meanwhile, an Arizona Congressman said the White House needs to slow down before taking any further military action.
The lessened acreage on the Shovel Fire burning on Mt. Lemmon has lessened the concern from people nearby. The worry in Summerhaven was not nearly as high Sunday as it was Saturday night, when people there could see the flames and smoke peeking over the hillside.
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, and Tucson Police are investigating at the scene. They said traffic is shut down in the area. According to Tucson Police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the adult male pedestrian was struck around 745 Saturday night. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical officials. Tucson Police traffic detectives are investigating the crash on 6th Ave
Police are searching for a baby who was abducted by its non-custodial father Saturday night.