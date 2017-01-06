Update on suspicious item: Police give "all clear;" determine items were fireworks

Investigators conclude the suspicious items found inside a vehicle in a downtown parking garage Friday night were fireworks, police said.

According to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay, police have given an "all clear" and they are no longer investigating.

All clear given reference suspicious item in vehicle at El Presidio parking garage. Items were fireworks. Roads open. pic.twitter.com/rFqq6LCC28 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) January 7, 2017

Alameda between Church and Granada is open.

