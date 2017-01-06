Update on suspicious item: Police give "all clear;" determine i - Tucson News Now

breaking

Update on suspicious item: Police give "all clear;" determine items were fireworks

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson Police Department/Google maps) (Source: Tucson Police Department/Google maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Investigators conclude the suspicious items found inside a vehicle in a downtown parking garage Friday night were fireworks, police said.  

According to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay, police have given an "all clear" and they are no longer investigating.

Alameda between Church and Granada is open.  

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Shovel Fire on Mt. Lemmon 25% contained at 17 acres

    UPDATE: Shovel Fire on Mt. Lemmon 25% contained at 17 acres

    Monday, April 10 2017 1:47 AM EDT2017-04-10 05:47:36 GMT
    Shovel Fire burns Sunday morning on Mt. Lemmon (Source: Coronado National Forest)Shovel Fire burns Sunday morning on Mt. Lemmon (Source: Coronado National Forest)

    The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

    The Shovel Fire on Mount Lemmon was at 10 acres as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

  • Volunteers needed to pack, ship medical supplies to Syrian refugees

    Volunteers needed to pack, ship medical supplies to Syrian refugees

    Monday, April 10 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-04-10 05:17:25 GMT
    Volunteers are needed to help pack supplies to send to refugees leaving Syria (Source: Tucson New Now).Volunteers are needed to help pack supplies to send to refugees leaving Syria (Source: Tucson New Now).

    It's been a project months in the making, but medical supplies packed here in Tucson are set to aid Syrian refugees.

    It's been a project months in the making, but medical supplies packed here in Tucson are set to aid Syrian refugees.

  • Syrian Native & local Congressman respond to Syrian Conflict

    Syrian Native & local Congressman respond to Syrian Conflict

    Sunday, April 9 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-04-10 03:33:36 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    Tucson News Now spoke with a Syrian woman who said she supports President Trump’s decision for U.S. Military involvement in her war-torn country. Meanwhile, an Arizona Congressman said

    Tucson News Now spoke with a Syrian woman who said she supports President Trump’s decision for U.S. Military involvement in her war-torn country. Meanwhile, an Arizona Congressman said the White House needs to slow down before taking any further military action.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly