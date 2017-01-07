Lancers make themselves at home in road win over Buena

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Salpointe Catholic ended their four-game losing streak Friday night with a resounding 77-60 victory over the Conference 5A top ranked Buena Colts at Ensign Gym in Sierra Vista.

The Conference 4A 3rd ranked Lancers were not intimidated by the 18-1 Colts, especially after a December tournament gauntlet that featured higher division competition including a loss to the #1 team in the entire state of Arizona, the 6A Basha Bears.

Salpointe Catholic (10-6) led 18-13 after the first quarter and stretched that advantage to 38-21 at the break.

The Colts (18-2) made a run in the third quarter but a big second half by Lancers sophomore Majok Deng allowed the Lancers to win for a second straight season over Buena in Sierra Vista and for a fourth straight time overall in the series.



Deng scored 20 of his 23 points after the intermission. Alec McCall added 19 for Brian Holstrom's squad.



The Colts suffered their second straight loss after opening the season with 18 victories in a row.



Buena was led by Dominic Mooney Jr.'s 20 points. Sophomore Kino Bellinger scored 19.

Salpointe Catholic host Nogales next Thursday night while the Colts will try to get back on track Tuesday when they open section play with a road game at Ironwood Ridge.

In the JV game, Salpointe Catholic's Luc Rosenblatt hit a desperation three-point shot with two seconds to go to give the Lancers a 65-62 win over Buena.

