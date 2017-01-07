UPDATE: Crews mop up 60 acres of burned brush from Redington Pass Fire

The victim, Chris Crawford, said he arranged to meet the seller in a public place, the parking lot of an apartment complex. But he never thought a simple car purchase would end in gunfire.
"This was a strategic message, not just to Assad, but to Iran, Russia, China, North Korea and anyone else who was watching," she said. "We are going to show some leadership again and the international community needs to work together to solve some of these complex issues."
A once neglected area where four neighborhoods meet, it's becoming the overflow for a burgeoning downtown.
According to witness reports and activity associated with the area where the fire began, officials determined the fire may have been started due to recreational shooting.
Local synagogue Chabad Tucson will celebrate with a “no politics rule” during its Seder dinner today and tomorrow.
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.
Felisha Blackwelder, 24, was driving a P.T. Cruiser on Barger Road in eastern Rowan County Thursday morning when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a mailbox, then pulled the car back on the road.
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.
