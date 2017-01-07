UPDATE: Crews mop up 60 acres of burned brush from Redington Pass Fire

Fire crews responded to a fire near Redington Pass just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with Coronado National Forest.

Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Forest Service, said several engines worked to stop forward progress in all directions.

An update on the Coronado National Forest Facebook page around noon on Sunday stated the fire burned 59.6 acres. A previous update from Saturday night estimated the fire at approximately 10 acres.

Sunday's update stated that an engine crew from Coronado National Forest and a hand crew from Arizona Division of Forestry and Fire Management were mopping up the scene and extinguishing hot spots.

The fire is believed to be human-caused fire and it's under investigation.

There are no buildings in the area that are threatened by the flames.

