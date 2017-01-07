Worldcare amps up recycling program with new facility

If you're thinking about throwing out old electronics or small appliances, Worldcare, a local humanitarian relief group, has moved in to its new facility near I-10 and Prince Road and they want to help you out.



"People don't realize the number of things that have value that can be broken down," said Worldcare board member and full-time volunteer Deborah Mitchell.



The new facility is located on 1925 West Gardner Road and according to Mitchell, the facility is giving the group more space to take in more items.



"We've actually had to learn how to recycle at a higher level," said Mitchell.



She said the owner of Suburban Miners, a local electronics recycling and hard drive destruction company, taught Worldcare volunteers how to break down these items better and more efficiently.



"A lot of these items, especially the electronics, have some hazardous waste in them," said Mitchell.



Worldcare recently moved in to their new facility, so their item intake is going to start small as they continue to adjust. Here are a list of some items you can bring in if you'd like to recycle them.

Small appliances (such as toasters, waffle makers, and mini fridges)

Computers

Laptops

Telephones

Vacuums

Christmas lights

You can find out more on their website HERE.



"It's important just to keep the items out of the landfill where they can potentially contaminate the water supply, contaminate the soil and also add to air pollution," said Mitchell. "That's what we try to do."



She also said with more space and more items to break down, they're going to be in need of volunteers. If you're interested, you can give them a call at 520-514-1588.



Meanwhile, the city of Tucson's 'Do More Blue' program, sponsored by Environmental Services, is doing their part to encourage recycling as well.



According to Ward 6 councilmember Steve Kozachik's recent newsletter, on top of the city's recycle containers, you should find a notice that gives you instructions about what you can deposit and what you should.



If you don't have one, you can pick one up at the Ward 6 office, located at 3202 East First Street, or call 520-791-3171.



The county's information on their recycling program can be found HERE.

