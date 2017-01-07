SAACA and Tucson Premium Outlets kicks off concert series - Tucson News Now

SAACA and Tucson Premium Outlets kicks off concert series

The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance has partnered with the Tucson Premium Outlets to provide local musicians a live stage to show off their talents to the community.

The concert series will feature 17 performances, one every Saturday, over a four month span and is free to attend.

The first live show of the season kicks off Saturday, Jan. 7 with a performance by local rock band, Heart & Soul. 

You can check out concert dates and times, and see a full list of performers here

