SAACA and Tucson Premium Outlets kicks off concert series

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are now searching for a suspect who shot at a deputy. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Flanwill Boulevard, near Ft. Lowell and Country Club.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are now searching for a suspect who shot at a deputy. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Flanwill Boulevard, near Ft. Lowell and Country Club.
The victim, Chris Crawford, said he arranged to meet the seller in a public place, the parking lot of an apartment complex. But he never thought a simple car purchase would end in gunfire.
The victim, Chris Crawford, said he arranged to meet the seller in a public place, the parking lot of an apartment complex. But he never thought a simple car purchase would end in gunfire.
According to witness reports and activity associated with the area where the fire began, officials determined the fire may have been started due to recreational shooting.
According to witness reports and activity associated with the area where the fire began, officials determined the fire may have been started due to recreational shooting.
"This was a strategic message, not just to Assad, but to Iran, Russia, China, North Korea and anyone else who was watching," she said. "We are going to show some leadership again and the international community needs to work together to solve some of these complex issues."
"This was a strategic message, not just to Assad, but to Iran, Russia, China, North Korea and anyone else who was watching," she said. "We are going to show some leadership again and the international community needs to work together to solve some of these complex issues."
A once neglected area where four neighborhoods meet, it's becoming the overflow for a burgeoning downtown.
A once neglected area where four neighborhoods meet, it's becoming the overflow for a burgeoning downtown.
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.