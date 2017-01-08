Clean-up efforts ahead of schedule after vandalism at Pueblo Magnet High School

Classroom availability at Pueblo Magnet High School is ahead of schedule as crews have been working around the clock since Wednesday to clean-up damage left behind by vandals who broke into the school on Tuesday and trashed many of the classrooms,TUSD officials said.

Only eight classrooms will be closed when Pueblo Magnet High School begins classes Monday instead of the nearly 20 classrooms that were initially unusable, said Stefanie Boe, Senior Director of Communications and Media Relations, Tucson Unified School District.

Boe said students and staff can expect to see some windows boarded up when they return to school. The Lever gym, which was badly damaged by water, remains off limits. The court was installed in 2015 and is now buckled in several places.

The vandals are still on the loose and police are looking for leads in this case. Boe said students and staff can expect work to continue on campus this week to repair damages.

If you know anything, you are asked to call School Safety at 584-7676, 88-CRIME or Tucson Police.

