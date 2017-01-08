Clean-up efforts ahead of schedule after vandalism at Pueblo Magnet High School

A report issued by American Rivers entitled "America's Most Endangered Rivers 2017" ranks the Lower Colorado River as No. 1.
What's worse than getting run over by a deer? No one believing you. That's the situation Cary McCook found himself earlier this month.
There is a large fire at a recycling plant on the Mexico side of the border, according to the Santa Cruz County Director of Emergency Management Ray Sayre.
Tucson is plunging into the medical tourism market, targeting Mexico to start. Tucson Health Association is a public/private collaboration between the four major hospital groups in Tucson, Pima County and Tucson government and Visit Tucson, the tourism bureau.
Authorities said a convicted sex offender has been targeting Arizona children online and there may be more victims in the area.
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.
Two visitors from California have spent a lot of time in the hospital since tying the knot on Maui a few months ago. They've been sidelined by rat lungworm disease ...
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.
A suspect was being led from a courtroom back to jail when he darted from deputies and jumped over a balcony to his death.
Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.
