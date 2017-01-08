Bell ringing marks anniversary of Tucson mass shooting

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild honored the six people killed January 8, 2011 by ringing a large bell at Tucson Fire Department Station 1. (Photo by KOLD).

Tones of the large bell Sunday morning at Tucson Fire Department Station 1 marked the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting targeting former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Each ring, starting at 10:10 a.m. by Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, honored the six people killed January 8, 2011, and an additional 13 rings for the 13 people injured. The mass shooting took place outside the Safeway grocery store on Ina Road and Oracle Road in Tucson.

"Tucsonans will never forget that day," Mayor Rothschild said in a statement. "We must also remember, along with the lives we lost, how the community came together in the aftermath of the shooting. We must always stand together against hate and violence. That's how we honor the memory of the victims."

Remembering the victims of the January 8 shooting, and how Tucsonans united in the aftermath against violence and hate. #Tucson #January8 pic.twitter.com/76WimY4eDJ — Jonathan Rothschild (@JRothschildAZ) January 8, 2017

Giffords was shot in the head. She was partially paralyzed by the shooting and suffers from a speech disorder. She runs a group that aims to tighten gun laws.

Those killed that day in 2011 were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy "Dot" Morris, 76, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll, age 63, Phyllis Schneck, age 79, Dorwan Stoddard, age 76, and Gabriel "Gabe" Zimmerman, age 30.

Shooter Jared Loughner was sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Androiddevices.