Monday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The number of Syphilis cases are slowly declining in Pima County according to health officials, but they’re still concerned it’s not enough.
Residents of Tumacacori and Tubac said they have mixed feelings about this administration's approach towards immigration.
In just a few weeks, the county's emergency communication system will have two new sites added to its wireless radio channel. This was approved by the county's board of supervisors Wednesday, April 5.
A report issued by American Rivers entitled "America's Most Endangered Rivers 2017" ranks the Lower Colorado River as No. 1.
What's worse than getting run over by a deer? No one believing you. That's the situation Cary McCook found himself earlier this month.
