Monday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Monday, Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation day, and local officers are calling on the public to show their support.

Concerns of Police Survivors, an organization that provides resources to survivors of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, has put together a list of ways to back the blue.

Change your profile picture on social media to the jpg image provided at www.facebook.com/COPSArizona

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement

Purchase an Arizona fallen officer license plate at www.servicearizona.com

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media

Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement

Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement

Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers

Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards

Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization's webpage or social media pages

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.

Tucson residents are being asked to display a blue bulb in their homes to show their support.

Bulbs can be picked up from the following locations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police Station (downtown): 270 S. Stone Ave

Police Station (NW): 1310 W. Miracle Mile

Police Station (midtown): 1100 S. Alvernon Way

Police Station (east) 9670 E. Golf Links Rd.

Police Station (south) 4410 S. Park Ave

Nova Home Loans: 6246 E. Broadway Blvd. Ste. 400

E-konomy Pools: 6020 E. Speedway Blvd.

