UPDATE: Traffic moving again at Nogales port

Traffic at DeConcini Port is operational again after hundreds of people protesting in Nogales, Sonora temporarily shut down travel in and out of Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A tweet from CBP at approximately 7:15 p.m. said cars heading northbound could enter the United States but southbound traffic into Mexico was still restricted at DeConcini Crossing.

Travelers heading south are being directed to Mariposa Port of Entry.

Pedestrians were originally directed to Morley Gate but walking across the border has reopened at DeConcini as well, according to Nogales police.

NPD officers continue to redirect traffic at Grand Avenue and Crawford street, according to the post.

