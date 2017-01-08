Cats get Adia Barnes her 1st Pac-12 victory

The Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) left Salt Lake City with a victory as they defeated the Utah Utes (12-3, 1-3 Pac-12) by a score of 80-71 on Sunday afternoon in the Huntsman Center.

LaBrittney Jones scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats. That is the fifth time this season that the senior has scored 20+ points in one game.

Destiny Graham scored a season-high 11 points and also added in three rebounds.

Malena Washington was Arizona’s third double-figure scorer as she poured in 11 points while dishing out five assists.

Breanna Workman also added in 10 points and five rebounds.

Arizona will head back to Tucson tonight and will prepare for their game against the Washington Huskies on Friday, Jan. 13 in McKale Center.

You can read more about this game at ArizonaWildcats.com.

