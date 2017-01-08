Hundreds mark six years since January 8th attack with human embrace

More than 1,500 people showed up at Hi Corbett field today to form a human embrace symbol, the logo of the January 8th Memorial, to honor and remember the victims and survivors of that tragic day.



The unique event, put on by the January 8th Memorial Foundation, marked the sixth anniversary of the January 8 shooting where six people died and 13 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a northwest side shopping center.



The January 8th Foundation also used today's event to help raise money for the memorial set to be built in downtown Tucson. The picture of the human embrace symbol taken from the top of a raised Tucson Fire Department ladder truck will be placed on a poster and sold for $10 each starting sometime in February. Watch the January 8 Memorial Foundation's Facebook page for updates or visit their website.



Before the picture was taken this afternoon, a few speakers addressed the crowd including Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and Congresswoman Martha McSally who talked about introducing legislation to affiliate the January 8th Memorial in Tucson with the National Park System.



During the ceremony, survivors also gathered around a bell that rung each time a name of a victim or survivor was read.

That bell was donated by survivor Jim Tucker and his wife. Tucker was wounded in the Jan. 8 shooting.



Several other survivors attended the event including Pam Simon and Ron Barber who were both injured in the shooting.



Sallie Badger, widow of Bill Badger, one of the men who helped tackle the shooter, was touched by the community's support. Her husband was injured in the shooting, but says he died of pneumonia in 2015.



Badger told Tucson News Now, "This fills my head today, of all days. To remember all those lives taken and all those who were injured. I'm just in love with what Tucson has done and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. This means so much to the survivors to know six years later, everyone still cares."

