Tucson-area firefighters honored for helping in Israel

The number of Syphilis cases are slowly declining in Pima County according to health officials, but they’re still concerned it’s not enough.
Residents of Tumacacori and Tubac said they have mixed feelings about this administration's approach towards immigration.
In just a few weeks, the county's emergency communication system will have two new sites added to its wireless radio channel. This was approved by the county's board of supervisors Wednesday, April 5.
A report issued by American Rivers entitled "America's Most Endangered Rivers 2017" ranks the Lower Colorado River as No. 1.
What's worse than getting run over by a deer? No one believing you. That's the situation Cary McCook found himself earlier this month.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.
Reports of controversial fliers going up around Auburn University was discussed at a meeting on campus Tuesday evening.
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.
Two visitors from California have spent a lot of time in the hospital since tying the knot on Maui a few months ago. They've been sidelined by rat lungworm disease ...
Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.
Musician J, Geils of The J. Geils band is dead at age 71.
