Tucson-area firefighters honored for helping in Israel

On Sunday night dozens of people came together to honor the six Tucson-area firefighters who helped battle flames half way across the world in Israel in November 2016.



The wildfires forced more than 100 thousand Israelis from their homes and left 1,600 Israelis homeless. But as the fires broke out, local firefighters rushed in to help.



“You could see the smoke from the rooftops of our station,” Marcela Hammond, Nogales Firefighter said.



As thousands of wildfires ripped through Israel last November, many of them intentionally set– six Tucson-area firefighters answered the call for help from the Israeli government.



“When we arrived, when help started to arrive they were just beyond grateful,” Hammond said.



Nogales Firefighter, and mother of six, Marcela Hammond, along with several others had just been to Israel two months prior as part of the Emergency Volunteer Project, which trains professional first responders. They had no idea they would be needed back there so

soon, and at a very contentious time.



“Fires are always devastating – but when they’re caused on purpose and they’re caused as part of a terrorist event, it just rips your heart out,” Randy Ogden, former Mt Lemmon Fire Chief said.



Former Mt Lemmon fire chief, Randy Ogden said both the Israelis and Americans learned from each other during the week they were deployed. The chief of Israel Fire & Rescue traveled the more than 7,000 miles to be in Tucson on Sunday to personally thank the firefighters at the recognition dinner.



“Thousands of wildfires all over the country, we deal with that but it was very hard for us. The Americans that came and help us it was just great for us,” Shmulik Friedman, Chief of Operations for Israel Fire & Rescue said.



Meanwhile our local firefighters remain humble about their service and said they would help out again in a heartbeat.



“Just to be there and to help my brothers and sisters, it’s what we’re here for. It’s what we do,” Hammond said.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Androiddevices.