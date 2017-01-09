Schilling finishes NASCAR season as double champion

Tucson’s racing best were honored Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Casino Hotel on Nogales Highway.

The 2016 Tucson Speedway NASCAR Awards banquet was emceed by track announcer Woody Cummins and our very own David Kelly.

The 2016 points champions are:

Bandoleros: Adam Farr

Hornets: Rob Brown

Mini Stocks: Tim Blodgett

Legends: Brad Peterson

Bombers: Gene Preston

Pro Stocks: Brian O’Brien

Modifieds: Keith Lopez

Late Models: Brandon Schilling

Trucks: Brandon Farrington

Super Late Models: Brandon Schilling

Schilling won two of the seven 2016 races in the top class, tying with Chuck Wares who is recognized as the Arizona state champion in the Super Late Models class.

The 2017 race season begins with the annual Chilly Willy 150 the weekend of February 3-4.

NASCAR Opening night is on March 4 and The K&N West series will begin its 2017 season at Tucson Speedway on March 18.

