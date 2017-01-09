Schilling finishes NASCAR season as double champion - Tucson News Now

Schilling finishes NASCAR season as double champion

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson’s racing best were honored Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Casino Hotel on Nogales Highway.

The 2016 Tucson Speedway NASCAR Awards banquet was emceed by track announcer Woody Cummins and our very own David Kelly.

The 2016 points champions are:

Bandoleros: Adam Farr
Hornets: Rob Brown
Mini Stocks: Tim Blodgett
Legends: Brad Peterson
Bombers: Gene Preston
Pro Stocks: Brian O’Brien
Modifieds: Keith Lopez
Late Models: Brandon Schilling
Trucks: Brandon Farrington
Super Late Models: Brandon Schilling

Schilling won two of the seven 2016 races in the top class, tying with Chuck Wares who is recognized as the Arizona state champion in the Super Late Models class.

The 2017 race season begins with the annual Chilly Willy 150 the weekend of February 3-4.

NASCAR Opening night is on March 4 and The K&N West series will begin its 2017 season at Tucson Speedway on March 18.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ray effectively wild in D-backs win over Giants

    Ray effectively wild in D-backs win over Giants

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-04-12 06:46:06 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-04-12 06:46:06 GMT
    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws to the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws to the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Robbie Ray bounced back from his rocky season debut to keep Arizona's best start in franchise history going. 

    Robbie Ray bounced back from his rocky season debut to keep Arizona's best start in franchise history going. 

  • Future name change at Cardinals stadium

    Future name change at Cardinals stadium

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-04-11 20:43:45 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-04-12 06:15:54 GMT
    (Source: Arizona Cardinals)(Source: Arizona Cardinals)

    The Cardinals announced they are searching for a new sponsor to plaster their name on the stadium. 

    The Cardinals announced they are searching for a new sponsor to plaster their name on the stadium. 

  • Hield, Lawson lead Kings past Suns, 129-104

    Hield, Lawson lead Kings past Suns, 129-104

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-04-12 05:41:28 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-04-12 05:41:28 GMT

    Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points and Ty Lawson had his first career triple-double, getting 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 129-104 on Tuesday night.      

    Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points and Ty Lawson had his first career triple-double, getting 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 129-104 on Tuesday night.      

    •   
Powered by Frankly