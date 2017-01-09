New Monsanto facility stirs up controversy near Marana

The month of April is all about shedding light on a brain disorder affecting millions of people around the world.
From sexual assault survivors, to family, friends and the community members who support them-- hundreds will gather for Take Back the Night in South Tucson on Wednesday.
The number of Syphilis cases are slowly declining in Pima County according to health officials, but they’re still concerned it’s not enough.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.
Only the artist knows why he or she painted it, but it probably has to do with frustration. A spray-painted note also was left, saying, "What are taxes for?"
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.
