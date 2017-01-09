New Monsanto facility stirs up controversy near Marana

Southern Arizona residents have another chance to share their feelings about a new controversial development on its way unincorporated Pima County near Marana.

Monsanto is getting ready to build a 7-acre greenhouse facility in the area, and now, Pima County supervisors want to hear what the public has to say about it.

Those who oppose the deal say they are scared of the GMO crops and what it might do to the groundwater and the desert environment.

Last year, many Southern Arizona residents criticized county officials for talks of giving the Fortune 500 company tax breaks.

Those tax breaks will be decided later next month.

Pima County has scheduled five community meetings to provide information and receive comments on the proposed Monsanto greenhouse facility.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has tasked county administration with holding public meetings in each supervisors’ district in order to provide the public more information about the Monsanto proposal and the county's role in the proposal.

Pima County Economic Development Deputy Director Patrick Cavanaugh, a Monsanto company representative and recommended subject matter experts plan to attend the meetings.

The following is a schedule of the meetings:

District 1: 5 p.m., Jan., 9, Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive

District 2: 6 p.m., Jan. 19; Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th Street

District 3: 5 p.m., Jan. 17; Ellie Towne Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road

District 4: 11 a.m., Jan. 13; Green Valley Recreation Center - Las Companas Room, 565 W. Belltower Drive

District 5: 6 p.m., Jan. 18; Pima County Housing Center, 801 W. Congress Street

