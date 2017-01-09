New Monsanto facility stirs up controversy near Marana

We all know that fresh fruit should be an important part of your diet.
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.
