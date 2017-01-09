TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

More than 1,500 people gathered at Hi Corbett Field Sunday to pay tribute to the Jan. 8 shooting victims in a unique way. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning, Tucson!

We got some headlines for you to read.

For more of your morning news, tune in to KOLD News 13 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., then switch over to Fox 11 Daybreak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Not near your TV? Watch it online here: http://bit.ly/WbWY8K

TOP STORIES

1. HUNDREDS MARK SIX YEARS SINCE JAN. 8 SHOOTING

More than 1,500 people showed up at Hi Corbett Field Sunday to form a human embrace symbol, the logo of the January 8th Memorial, to honor and remember the victims and survivors of that tragic day. http://tucsonne.ws/2i8mago

This is the humane embrace symbol an estimated 1,500+ people created today #Tucson pic.twitter.com/dGr5YfCcyQ — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 8, 2017

The unique event, put on by the January 8th Memorial Foundation, marked the sixth anniversary of the Jan. 8 shooting where six people died and 13 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a northwest-side shopping center.

The January 8th Foundation also used Sunday's event to help raise money for the memorial set to be built in downtown Tucson.

The picture of the human embrace symbol taken from the top of a raised Tucson Fire Department ladder truck will be placed on a poster and sold for $10 each starting sometime in February.

Picture going to be taken from TFD ladder truck #Tucson pic.twitter.com/3nm51kDKzf — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 8, 2017

2. CLASSES TO BEGIN MONDAY AT PUEBLO MAGNET HS DESPITE VANDALISM

Clean-up is ahead of schedule at Pueblo Magnet High School after vandals broke into the school Tuesday, Jan. 3 and trashed many of the classrooms, Tucson Unified School District officials said.

Only eight classrooms will be closed when classes begin Monday instead of the nearly 20 classrooms that were initially unusable, said Stefanie Boe, spokeswoman for TUSD.

Boe said students and staff can expect to see some windows boarded up when they return to school.

Clean-up efforts ahead of schedule after vandalism at Pueblo Magnet High School https://t.co/CCI9U9p0l8 pic.twitter.com/37vQhb7nWd — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 8, 2017

The Lever Gym, which was badly damaged by water, remains off limits. The court was installed in 2015 and is now buckled in several places.

If you know anything, you are asked to call School Safety at 584-7676, 88-CRIME or the Tucson Police Department.

3. MUG SHOT RELEASED OF NAKED WOMAN ACCUSED OF STEALING MCSO VEHICLE

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released the name and booking photo of a woman who was naked when she was taken into custody near Eloy after stealing a deputy's vehicle and leading authorities on a 70-mile pursuit, KPHO reported. http://tucsonne.ws/2iuHGgn

MCSO officials said the woman, identified as Lisa Luna, 31, has a prior criminal history and at the time of her arrest was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police: Naked Arizona woman who stole deputy's vehicle, led authorities on high-speed chase was using meth, spice >> https://t.co/dj400y8isd pic.twitter.com/6RtMdn1fAI — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 7, 2017

According to KPHO, she told sheriff's officials she was high on methamphetamine and spice and the effects caused her to steal the vehicle, MCSO said Saturday.

HAPPENING TODAY

Police, medical experts and healthcare advocates are coming together to stop a drug crisis in Arizona at an opioid summit in Phoenix.

The event is being put on by the DEA.

The goal is to try and bridge the gaps of the opioid crisis.

Here in Pima County, poison control got nearly 1,000 opioid-related calls in 2015 alone.

WEATHER

Temperatures above average this morning but still cool enough for a jacket.

Today will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees.

The record high for today is 81 degrees.

We'll cool back down to the 60s as the week continues.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.