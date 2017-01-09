One dead, one injured in stabbing near Tucson Estates

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Police say this was not a random home invasion, that the suspects were trying to steal narcotics.
Police say this was not a random home invasion, that the suspects were trying to steal narcotics.
From sexual assault survivors, to family, friends and the community members who support them-- hundreds will gather for Take Back the Night in South Tucson on Wednesday.
From sexual assault survivors, to family, friends and the community members who support them-- hundreds will gather for Take Back the Night in South Tucson on Wednesday.
Chandler police have made an arrest in a shooting at a strip mall on Monday. Police say 23-year-old Michael David Hart has been taken into custody. Hart was arrested without incident.
Chandler police have made an arrest in a shooting at a strip mall on Monday. Police say 23-year-old Michael David Hart has been taken into custody. Hart was arrested without incident.
Peoria police say a man allegedly linked to at least two "up-skirt" incidents in the Peoria and Phoenix areas has turned himself in. Police say 28-year-old Anthony Strope of Phoenix was arrested on two counts of surreptitious photographing.
Peoria police say a man allegedly linked to at least two "up-skirt" incidents in the Peoria and Phoenix areas has turned himself in. Police say 28-year-old Anthony Strope of Phoenix was arrested on two counts of surreptitious photographing.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.
Only the artist knows why he or she painted it, but it probably has to do with frustration. A spray-painted note also was left, saying, "What are taxes for?"
Only the artist knows why he or she painted it, but it probably has to do with frustration. A spray-painted note also was left, saying, "What are taxes for?"
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.