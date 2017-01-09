One dead, one injured in stabbing near Tucson Estates

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of South Shiela Avenue, according to Dept. Cody Gress of PCSD.

Deputies say two people were attacked early Monday morning, Jan. 9.

One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times.

His girlfriend, a 34-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Deputies are now searching for 32-year-old James Reaves, who they say is the suspect and knew the victims.

Deputies say Reaves went to a Circle K on Kinney Road immediately after the incident.

He allegedly left his car at the store and was picked up by someone driving a white pick-up truck.

Reaves is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies do not believe he is a threat to the public, but want anyone who sees him to immediately call 911.

