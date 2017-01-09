Tucson Fire crews put out fire at hotel on west side - Tucson News Now

Tucson Fire crews put out fire at hotel on west side

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Fire crews are trying to figure out what caused a fire at the Silverbell Inn on Silverlake Road, near Interstate 10.

Silverlake Road was closed for a short time, but is now back open. 

At least four units were affected, but no one was hurt. 

Firefighters are still assessing the damage.

