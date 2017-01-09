Tucson Fire crews put out fire at hotel on west side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson Fire crews are trying to figure out what caused a fire at the Silverbell Inn on Silverlake Road, near Interstate 10.

Silverlake Road was closed for a short time, but is now back open.

At least four units were affected, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters are still assessing the damage.

Just showed up to a fire at 700 W Silverlake #tucson pic.twitter.com/PXUgkMrkpg — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 9, 2017

