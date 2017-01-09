Volunteers pack thousands of meals for the hungry in Tucson

More than 50,000 lunches were prepped and packed in less than two hours thanks to the quick work of volunteers at St. Paul's Methodist Church.

Approximately 400 volunteers prepared meals of pasta, rice and beans Sunday morning, according to organizers.

"It is a great fulfilling thing to know that there are people who won't go hungry because of what we did," said Pastor Tony Dawson.

The food was donated to Casa Maria and the Salvation Army.

